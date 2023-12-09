Hermez Network Price Reaches $3.64 on Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $133.09 million and approximately $2,337.99 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $3.64 or 0.00008325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.64953037 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3,496.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

