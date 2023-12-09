Huobi Token Price Tops $2.82 on Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $456.71 million and $12.04 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for $2.82 or 0.00006433 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobi.com/en-us. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @htx_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native utility token of the Huobi Global crypto exchange. Created by the Huobi team, it operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is primarily used to pay for trading fees. HT holders can also enjoy benefits such as fee discounts, access to events, and voting rights. Huobi buys back and burns HT, reducing supply and potentially increasing value.”

