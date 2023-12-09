IDEX (IDEX) Market Cap Reaches $43.56 Million

IDEX (IDEX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. IDEX has a market cap of $43.56 million and $3.61 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0646 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The official website for IDEX is idex.io.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is a cryptocurrency token linked to the IDEX decentralized exchange. It’s an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for governance and operations on the exchange. Token holders can vote on decisions, get a share of trading fees, and pay transaction fees. IDEX combines the speed of centralized exchanges with the security of decentralized ones, using a hybrid architecture that leverages off-chain and on-chain processes. It was created by Alex Wearn and Philip Wearn of Aurora Labs S.A.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

