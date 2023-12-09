iExec RLC (RLC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $20.28 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00003615 BTC on popular exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $115.21 million and approximately $20.28 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00017574 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,050.30 or 1.00040112 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010312 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008254 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003464 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.61538856 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $24,387,656.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.