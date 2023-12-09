InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.47-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $485-495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.19 million.

InMode stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. InMode has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. Analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INMD. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in InMode by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of InMode by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in InMode by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

