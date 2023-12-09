Insider Buying: Artemis Resources Limited (ASX:ARV) Insider Purchases A$19,200.00 in Stock

Artemis Resources Limited (ASX:ARV – Get Free Report) insider Vivienne Powe purchased 800,000 shares of Artemis Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,200.00 ($12,715.23).

Vivienne Powe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Vivienne Powe purchased 200,000 shares of Artemis Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,200.00 ($3,443.71).

Artemis Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Artemis Resources

Artemis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, lithium, and copper deposits. The company's principal projects include the Carlow Castle Gold-Copper-Cobalt project located in the West Pilbara, Western Australia; and the Paterson Central Gold-Copper located in the Yaneena Basin of the Paterson Province, Western Australia.

