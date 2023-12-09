Insider Buying: Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) CEO Purchases $16,800.00 in Stock

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) CEO Nicole Sandford purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $16,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,703 shares in the company, valued at $197,242.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of AWH opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 198.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares during the period. 31.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

