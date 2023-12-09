Insider Buying: Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) CEO Purchases $16,800.00 in Stock

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) CEO Nicole Sandford purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $16,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,703 shares in the company, valued at $197,242.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of AWH opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 198.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.
AWH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock.
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
