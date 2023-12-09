Insider Buying: Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Chairman Purchases $18,839.13 in Stock

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) Chairman Shah Capital Management bought 7,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $18,839.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 17,895,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,413,489.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Emeren Group alerts:

On Tuesday, December 5th, Shah Capital Management acquired 147,121 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $360,446.45.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Shah Capital Management acquired 33,665 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $77,429.50.

On Friday, November 24th, Shah Capital Management acquired 99,219 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $232,172.46.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Shah Capital Management acquired 168,795 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $384,852.60.

On Thursday, September 21st, Shah Capital Management acquired 37,258 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $113,264.32.

On Monday, September 18th, Shah Capital Management acquired 74,260 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $227,235.60.

On Friday, September 15th, Shah Capital Management bought 69,494 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $214,041.52.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Shah Capital Management bought 39,709 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $123,494.99.

On Friday, September 8th, Shah Capital Management bought 79,299 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $248,998.86.

Emeren Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.85 million, a P/E ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Emeren Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Emeren Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Emeren Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SOL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emeren Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Emeren Group during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Emeren Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 537,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 208,937 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Emeren Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,291,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 152,361 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Emeren Group by 42.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.