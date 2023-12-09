Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Financial Survey

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) and Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and Nascent Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals 0 7 1 0 2.13 Nascent Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $23.18, suggesting a potential upside of 22.01%. Given Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Intercept Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Nascent Biotech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

83.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Intercept Pharmaceuticals and Nascent Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals $285.71 million 2.78 $221.82 million ($1.48) -12.84 Nascent Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Intercept Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Nascent Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Intercept Pharmaceuticals and Nascent Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals -19.39% -77.48% -11.99% Nascent Biotech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Intercept Pharmaceuticals beats Nascent Biotech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults. It is also developing Ocaliva for various indications, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and NASH; and other product candidates in various stages of clinical and preclinical development. The company has a license agreement with Aralez Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. to develop and commercialize bezafibrate in the United States. It markets its products through an internal commercial organization and third-party distributors. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey. As of November 8, 2023, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Alfasigma S.p.A..

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer. The company is developing MultiPharm, a proprietary technology platform for cancer therapy, as well as diabetes, autoimmunity, and transplantation. In addition, it develops CLNH5. Nascent Biotech, Inc. is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

