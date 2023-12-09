Jito (JTO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.12 Billion

Jito (JTO) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Jito has a market capitalization of $426.08 million and approximately $1.12 billion worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jito has traded up 122.7% against the US dollar. One Jito token can currently be bought for about $3.71 or 0.00008456 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jito Profile

Jito’s genesis date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 3.51051401 USD and is up 18.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $1,117,102,268.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

