JUNO (JUNO) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. JUNO has a total market cap of $38.98 million and approximately $128,755.60 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUNO has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One JUNO coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001120 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUNO Profile

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

