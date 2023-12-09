KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on KALV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Insider Activity at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Albert Cha sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,822 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

