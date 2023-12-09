Kaspa (KAS) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and approximately $39.78 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kaspa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 21,859,526,780 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 21,851,066,591.789818 with 21,851,067,032.286972 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.1300713 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $43,781,060.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.