KOK (KOK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $853,479.31

KOK (KOK) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. KOK has a total market cap of $8.69 million and approximately $853,479.31 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KOK has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00017774 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,771.29 or 1.00021976 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010288 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008384 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003486 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0197979 USD and is up 19.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $168,662.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

