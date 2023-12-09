Komodo (KMD) Price Up 6.9% This Week

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $39.06 million and approximately $825,819.90 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00077507 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00040294 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00026041 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

