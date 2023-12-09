Kujira Price Tops $3.47 (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for $3.47 or 0.00007883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kujira has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Kujira has a market cap of $377.70 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 3.37541095 USD and is up 8.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $2,395,100.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

