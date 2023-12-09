Kujira Price Tops $3.52 on Top Exchanges (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for $3.52 or 0.00008051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a market cap of $383.83 million and $3.24 million worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kujira has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 3.37541095 USD and is up 8.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $2,395,100.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

