Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $773.28

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 773.28 ($9.77) and traded as high as GBX 794 ($10.03). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 792 ($10.00), with a volume of 111,832 shares trading hands.
Law Debenture Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 772.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 787.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,038.46 and a beta of 0.93.
Law Debenture Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a GBX 7.63 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11,923.08%.
About Law Debenture
The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.
