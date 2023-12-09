Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.72 EPS

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($1.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.

Lee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of LEE stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. Lee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lee Enterprises by 7.7% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

