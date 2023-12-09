Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $79.96 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $17.12 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.41 million, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LQDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Liquidity Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Liquidity Services by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Further Reading

