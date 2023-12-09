Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0055

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and $234.44 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 43.4% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 795,085,747 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 795,057,949.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00452339 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $54.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.