Logistec (TSE:LGT.B) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $62.55

Logistec Co. (TSE:LGT.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$62.55 and traded as high as C$64.55. Logistec shares last traded at C$64.55, with a volume of 6,005 shares.

Logistec Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$353.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Logistec Company Profile

Logistec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cargo handling and other services to marine, industrial, and municipal customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Marine Services and Environmental Services. The Marine Services segment provides specialized cargo handling services, which include container, bulk, breakbulk, and general and project cargo, as well as other services through the operation of 61 terminals in 37 ports in eastern North America.

