Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.27. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 1,750 shares trading hands.
Lucara Diamond Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.
Lucara Diamond Company Profile
Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana; and operates Clara Platform, a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.
