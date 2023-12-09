Mantle (MNT) Price Up 12.7% This Week

Mantle (MNT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last seven days, Mantle has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $95.79 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,132,673,946.0131407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.63804682 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $55,885,638.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

