MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Plans $8.00 Dividend

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 8.00 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

MBI stock traded up $6.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. 11,521,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,214. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. MBIA has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($2.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($2.87). The business had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MBIA will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBI. StockNews.com raised shares of MBIA to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital cut shares of MBIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of MBIA in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of MBIA by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MBIA by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MBIA by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

