MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) to Issue $8.00 Dividend

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 8.00 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of NYSE:MBI traded up $6.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. 11,521,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,214. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. MBIA has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $686.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($2.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($2.87). The company had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MBIA will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MBIA by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MBIA by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in MBIA by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in MBIA by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MBI shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of MBIA in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of MBIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

