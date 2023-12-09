Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $24.95 million and $924,787.31 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00031969 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,966,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

According to CryptoCompare, "HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO."

