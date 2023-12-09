MetisDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $113.71 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $24.92 or 0.00056625 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $113.71 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00017594 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,002.74 or 1.00002184 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010257 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008433 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003467 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,563,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,563,674.03425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 26.02503643 USD and is up 7.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $5,487,777.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

