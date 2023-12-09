Mina (MINA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $86.98 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Mina has a total market cap of $818.18 million and approximately $86.98 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001833 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,103,256,173 coins and its circulating supply is 1,015,513,126 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,102,988,332.8400393 with 1,015,052,013.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.78946359 USD and is up 4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $43,353,108.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.