Moonbeam 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.49 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $270.26 million and approximately $20.49 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00074872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00024204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00012616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,096,529,764 coins and its circulating supply is 792,886,456 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars.

