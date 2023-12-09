Nano Price Tops $0.86 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $114.14 million and $2.81 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,937.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00174674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.31 or 0.00576517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008627 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00050669 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.90 or 0.00398074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00118618 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000661 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

