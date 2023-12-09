Nano (XNO) Market Cap Tops $113.91 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $113.91 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,816.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.13 or 0.00176026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.50 or 0.00578547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.69 or 0.00405524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00050626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00118652 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000662 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

