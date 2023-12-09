NEAR Protocol One Day Volume Tops $336.79 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.49 or 0.00005661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.50 billion and approximately $336.79 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00072702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00024412 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00012804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003917 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,804,576 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,003,804,576 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.51425485 USD and is up 11.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 318 active market(s) with $249,170,394.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

