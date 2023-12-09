NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.89

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.89 and traded as high as $50.25. NEXT shares last traded at $50.23, with a volume of 79,921 shares changing hands.
NEXT Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07.
NEXT Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.
NEXT Company Profile
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NEXT
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.