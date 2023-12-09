NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.89

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.89 and traded as high as $50.25. NEXT shares last traded at $50.23, with a volume of 79,921 shares changing hands.

NEXT Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07.

NEXT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

