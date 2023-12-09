Nexum (NEXM) Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Nexum token can currently be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexum has a total market cap of $121.51 million and approximately $26,829.88 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

