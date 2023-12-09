Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0855 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $573.99 million and approximately $37.86 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,346.49 or 0.05340535 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00072410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00024046 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00015099 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012153 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.08742485 USD and is up 4.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $38,414,240.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

