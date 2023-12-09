Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0865 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $580.79 million and approximately $32.18 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,351.28 or 0.05363516 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00075056 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00023997 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015296 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00012436 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.08742485 USD and is up 4.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $38,414,240.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.