Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.77-2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.097-2.104 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.

OLLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.38.

OLLI stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $44.72 and a 52-week high of $83.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 371.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

