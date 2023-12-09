OMG Network (OMG) Price Up 13.1% This Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $104.47 million and approximately $32.33 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00072702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00024412 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00012804 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003917 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

