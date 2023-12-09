OpenBlox Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One OpenBlox token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenBlox has a market cap of $882,786.57 and $32,831.05 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox launched on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,594,333,333 tokens. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

