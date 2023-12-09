Pax Dollar Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 9th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $428.27 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000053 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 428,956,784 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.