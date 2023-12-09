PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Up 0% This Week

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $158.77 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 158,956,937 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 158,956,937.45 with 158,956,937 in circulation. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.9980512 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $9,066,058.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

