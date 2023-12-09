Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.35

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.35 and traded as low as C$1.20. Petrus Resources shares last traded at C$1.32, with a volume of 65,002 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$2.15 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46. The stock has a market cap of C$169.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 3.14.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. Petrus Resources had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of C$28.27 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post 0.127967 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 15th. Petrus Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

