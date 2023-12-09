Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (MHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 19th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE MHI opened at $8.28 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $376,375.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,726,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,977,727.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 573,656 shares of company stock worth $4,275,865.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
