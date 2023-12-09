Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.80

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.80 and traded as low as C$3.42. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$3.47, with a volume of 99,989 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLZ.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance
Plaza Retail REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.0233 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.
About Plaza Retail REIT
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.
