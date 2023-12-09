Polymath (POLY) Trading Down 7.5% This Week

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000459 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $186.65 million and $86,390.61 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.09 or 0.00175192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008623 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.20363381 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $64,134.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

