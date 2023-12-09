Poollotto.finance Self Reported Market Cap Hits $15.77 Million (PLT)

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Poollotto.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00003403 BTC on exchanges. Poollotto.finance has a market cap of $15.77 million and $12,800.31 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Poollotto.finance has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Poollotto.finance Profile

Poollotto.finance’s genesis date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,583,365 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. The official website for Poollotto.finance is www.poollotto.finance. The official message board for Poollotto.finance is medium.com/@poollotto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Poollotto.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poollotto.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poollotto.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poollotto.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

