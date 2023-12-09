PotCoin (POT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $92.89

PotCoin (POT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 40.7% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $92.89 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

