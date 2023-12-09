Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.03

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.03 and traded as low as $16.36. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands.

Rand Worldwide Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Rand Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

