ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $13.46 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 544.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 9th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $13.46 million and $43.60 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 1,393.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00176259 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008669 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000474 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000133 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002268 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

